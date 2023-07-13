Skate park, multipurpose building will soon rise at SRP if …

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will soon have a multipurpose building and skate park at the South Road Properties (SRP).

That is if Cebu City Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros’ proposal to build this project will be approved by the City Council.

Skate park, 1-hectare lot at SRP

Hontiveros said that planned project would be built in a 1-hectare vacant lot near the area used by a bulk water supplier at the SRP.

He said that this would be for the benefit of the youth and would serve as a venue for community gatherings and sports events, among others.

“Our city is a vibrant and diverse community that prides itself on offering a multitude of opportunities for its residents,” said Hontiveros in a privilege speech at the City Council on Wednesday, July 12.

“However, we must recognize that there are still gaps in our infrastructure, particularly when it comes to recreational facilities that cater to the needs and interests of our youth,” he said.

Skate park fund?

The councilor also said that the office of Senator Pia Cayetano would be willing to allocate a budget if the city could provide an appropriate site for the project.

Additionally, the youngest son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vincent “Vinny” Marcos, who is a skateboarder himself, said during a meeting last March, 2024 with Mayor Mike Rama, that he would also help look for a budget for the proposed project.

Skate park to help city’s tourism sector

However, Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia said that 30 percent of the 300-hectare lot in SRP should be an open area.

Councilor Pesquera, for her part, said that the plans had already been submitted to the planning offices so that these could be incorporated to the project.

Hontiveros during an interview said that he also had yet to meet with Cayetano in Manila on Thursday, July 13, to come up with the project budget and allocation of the funds.

Hontiveros said he believed that the skateboarding park would help contribute to the tourism of the City.| CTU Intern Mariele Ocubillo

