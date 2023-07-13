Increase in cash assistance for non-teaching DepEd personnel in Cebu City pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros has proposed an ordinance increasing the cash assistance of non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu City Division from P5,000 to P10,000.

Hontiveros, who chairs the council’s Committee on Education, Science, and Technology, proposed his ordinance before the council during its regular session on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

His draft ordinance was referred to the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling for review.

“With the prevailing socio-economic condition in the country, especially the rising inflation which has resulted in a higher cost of living, the current cash assistance of P5,000 a year to the non-teaching personnel of DepEd Cebu City should be increased to help them economically and encourage them to enhance their overall job satisfaction,” he said in his proposed ordinance.

Hontiveros’ proposed ordinance seeks to amend sections 3, 4, and 5, of the City Ordinance (CO) 2601, which was an amending ordinance to CO 2463.

CO 2463 as amended by CO 2601 provides for a cash assistance of P10,000 and P5,000 to DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel of Cebu City, respectively, every December of the year.

Hontiveros said that the Local School Board (LSB) of Cebu City passed last March 29, 2023, a resolution supporting the request of non-teaching personnel of DepEd Cebu City Division for the increased of cash assistance from P5,000 to P10,000.

Moreover, in a letter dated May 11, 2023, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama granted the request of Kristian Hassamal, the authorized representative of the Mayor to the LSB, for the increase from P5,000 to P10,000.

If approved by the council, all DepEd public school teachers in the city, whether resident or non-resident, who have rendered at least one year of service and all DepEd non-teaching personnel assigned in the city are qualified to receive the P10,000 cash assistance.

The allocation for this will be sourced from the annual budget of the city chargeable to the General Fund of the city.

READ MORE:

Bongbong Marcos wants more non-teaching staff in public schools

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP