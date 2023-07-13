3 nabbed in Negros Oriental for online sabong

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcement agencies continue to remind the public that online sabong, or cockfighting in English, is still illegal.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) confirmed that their personnel in Negros Oriental arrested three men close to midnight last Wednesday, July 12, for reportedly participating in online sabong, also called e-sabong.

The suspects were identified as Alfredo Paculares Requilme, Christopher Iyan Calumba Geonson, and a bettor named Godofredo Vergara Fuentes Jr.

The three men were nabbed around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Brgy. Poblacion, Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental where police said they were caught in the act of joining online sabong.

The raiding teams were composed of the CIDG-Negros Oriental, the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office, and officers from the Guihulngan City Police Station.

Police confiscated several gambling paraphernalia from the group, including one laptop used as a streaming device for the online cockfight being broadcasted via pitblade999.live.

They also seized P2,615 in cash believed to be bet money.

Based on the report from CIDG-7, they received information that two of the suspects – Requilme and Geonson – had been engaged in online sabong activities.

The suspects are currently detained in Guihulngan City Police Station and may face complaints for violating Presidential Decree No. 1602 in relation to Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 or Republic Act No. 10175.

