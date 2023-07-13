Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario will make debut in Japan’s boxing scene on Aug. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Roughly a month after signing a co-promotional agreement with a major Japanese boxing promotions, the reigning International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario will finally debut in the Japanese boxing scene.

The 24-year-old from Maasim, Saranggani will face world-rated Mexican Brian Mosinos on August 30 in Tokyo, Japan.

It can be recalled that Apolinario of Sanman Boxing Gym inked a co-promotional deal with the Ohashi Promotions, one of Japan’s biggest boxing promotions last June.

Ohashi Promotions is best known to promote Japanese boxing superstar and former undisputed bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

There will be plenty of first time for Apolinario as he fights his first Mexican opponent in his first fight in Japan.

Apolinario stole the spotlight in the boxing scene in 2022 after winning the IBO world flyweight title, ending the Philippines long drought for not having a world champion.

He scored a first round knockout against South African Gideon Buthelezi in the latter’s hometown in East London, South Africa.

Apolinario remains undefeated in 18 fights with 13 knockouts. His last bout was last February against Indonesian Frengky Rohi where he won by a second round stoppage.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Mosinos of Istapalapa, Distrito Real, Mexico has a 23-5 (win-loss) record with six knockouts.

Mosinos, a boxer currently promoted by Zanfer Promotions of Mexico, isn’t new in fighting world champions like Apolinario.

He fought former world champion Elwin Soto in a controversial split decision which resulted to his defeat in May this year.

The decision became controversial after the judges score cards were questioned, so as the latter’s performance.

RELATED STORIES

Dave Apolinario plunges back into action

Apolinario now in South Africa for first fight abroad

Apolinario, IBO flyweight champ, is GAB’s boxer of the month

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP