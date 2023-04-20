Is sabong ok in Cebu City? 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With a series of fiesta celebrations expected in the city this May, a member of the Cebu City council wants the city government to tackle the legality of “sabong,” the local term for cockfighting, in the city.

Councilor Pastor Alcover, Jr., in a privilege speech on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, called for an executive session to discuss the regulation of cockfighting during fiestas in various barangays in the city.

The executive session is scheduled this May 3, and representatives of the Cebu City Police Office, Cockpit Operators, cockfighting enthusiasts, the Cebu City Gamefowl Commission, the Office of the Mayor, and the Association of Barangay Councils will be invited to attend.

“Matag fiesta, parte na sa kultura ang adunay cockfighting kay murag mao man g’yod nay kalipay sa atong mga igsoon. Ang akong concern, dakpon ba ni sila sa mga kapulisan nato bisag naa kini special permit gikan sa Office of the Mayor ug Gamefowl Commission?” Alcover said.

(Every fiesta celebration, it’s part of our culture to have cockfighting because that’s what makes people happy. My concern is will police apprehend those engaging in cockfighting even if there is a special permit from the Office of the Mayor and Gamefowl Commission?)

He said that “sabong” has already been a part of the history of the country, which was established even before the Spaniards came, quoting an account of Antonio Pigafetta, during Magellan’s expedition.

The councilor also emphasized that the city is authorized to regulate cockpit operations under the Local Government Code.

“Any law to the contrary notwithstanding, authorize and license the establishment, operation, and maintenance of cockpits, and regulate cockfighting and commercial breeding of gamecocks: Provided, That existing rights should not be prejudiced,” reads Section 458, paragraph 3, subparagraph (v).

The city also has its own City Ordinance No. 1447 of 1993 and its various amendments that regulate cockfighting in the city.

In Cebu province, Gov, Gwendolyn Garcia already said that sabong is allowed in the province as long as it has secured approval from the concerned local government units (LGUs).

Garcia, in a meeting with local law enforcers, told officials of the Cebu Provincial Police Office to stop doing raids against sarong activities in the province that have approval from LGUs.

