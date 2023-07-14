CCPO probe Chinese businessman due to ‘inconsistencies’ in his statements

CEBU CITY, Philippines – His inconsistencies made the police doubt the claims of Chinese businessman Jason Co that he and two others were robbed and kidnapped while in Cebu City on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), has ordered a background check on Co, 49, to better understand why he was targeted by the alleged robbers and kidnappers.

He said that they also coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to check on Co’s visa and other documents.

“Para matan-aw pud nato ang iyahang record about sa iyang entrance and exit diri sa atoang country. Makit-an nato ang iyahang true identity, unya unsay purpose sa iyang stay diri,” he said.

Appropriate charges

In the event that they would find out that Co only made up his claims, Dalogdog said, appropriate charges will be filed in court against the Chinese businessman and his accomplices.

“Magfile gyud tag kaso kay kini iyahang gibuhat, kung saka-sakali nga dili gyud ni tinuod. Nakahatag gyud ni silang kasamok or istorbo diri sa atoang syudad sa Sugbo,” Dalogdog said.

Co, who is selling imported cigarettes, first claimed that he and his two employees were robbed and kidnapped by still unidentified suspects at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City at around 7 a.m. on Monday.

He later on changed his statement and said that the robbery-kidnapping incident happened at the vicinity of Compania Maritima.

When personnel of the Waterfront Police Station, that has jurisdiction of Compania Maritima, said that such an incident was not reported in their area, Co again changed his statement and said that the robbery-kidnapping actually happened near the old APM Shopping Mall in Barangay Mabolo which is about four kilometers away, according to Google Maps.

He and his two employees were later found inside a white van that was parked along the road in the mountain barangay of Campo 4 in Talisay City at about 9 a.m. or two hours after the alleged robbery-kinapping incident happened.

CCTV Footage

Dalogdog said personnel of the Mabolo Police Station are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area where Co said the robbery-kidnapping incident took place last July 10.

As of Friday, Dalogdog said Mobolo police have not found any indication that such a crime happened within their jurisdiction as Co claimed.

Co told the police that the incident happened in a “secluded” area that do not have CCTVs.

“Mura bag malabo na ba. Pero dili sad ta mag conclude kay ato sa ning huwaton ning last na gyud nga viewing aning central CCTV,” the police chief said.

Dalogdog is with the suspicion that Co staged the alleged robbery-kidnapping to get out of a bad debt.

The police chief said he became suspicious after the two employees admitted during their investigation that they were instructed by Co on what to say during the investigation.

However, Dalogdog said, they wanted to check on the CCTV of a nearby shopping mall before they conclude their investigation. | with CTU intern Mary Godinez

/dcb

