Architects + Engineers semifinals match kickoff on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The much-awaited semifinals of the Architects + Engineers 6th Corporate Cup will unfold tomorrow, July 15, 2023, at the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) gymnasium.

The two semifinal matches features an all-mechanical engineering squads going against each other, while, the other semifinal showdown pits architects and civil engineers.

In game one, the CS4 Mechanical Engineering B faces Paragsa-Mechanical Engineering A at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Avantrac-Civil Engineering 2 will square off with Sinclair Paints-United Architects of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter at 7:15 p.m.

It can be recalled that Paragsa-Mechanical Engineering A routed RELLM Engineering Design, 60-49, last July 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Sinclair-UAP Cebu Chapter pulled off a huge upset last July 9 after dethroning the tournament’s defending champion, the Build-It-UAP Sugbu Chapter.

The tournament features 12 competing teams comprised of mechanical engineers, civil engineers, electrical engineers and architects in Cebu representing their corporate partners.

In addition, the tournament supposedly is on its eighth year, but was halted for over two years due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time, the tournament is nearing its completion with the biggest turnout in terms of number of teams competing.

