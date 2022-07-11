Tribu Lumad Basakanon bags gold in international festival competition in South Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bringing the colors and spirit of Sinulog Festival for the whole world to see.

This was what Cebu’s Tribu Lumad Basakanon showcased during the recently concluded Powerful Daegu Festival in South Korea that ultimately made them champions in the competition.

The contingent bested other groups coming from different parts of the world who were participating in the festival’s International Category.

“Congratulations Lumad Basakanon for winning the Gold in the International Category in the Powerful Daegu Festival in Daegu South Korea,” said Ricky Ballesteros, co-chairman of the Korean-Philippine Festival Cultural Exchange Association and former executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

Contingents from Mongolia came in second while the group representing Indonesia bagged a special award.

The Basakanons, a crowd favorite during Sinulog Festivals in Cebu, represented the country for the Powerful Daegu Festival 2022, one of the world’s largest dance and festival competitions.

Four Philippine groups passed the qualification round.

But the Basakanons were eventually chosen as the country’s representatives since they were also the Free Interpretation Category winners in the Sinulog Festival 2020, the last competition that the Cebu City government and SFI organized before the pandemic hit.

The Basakanons have also previously competed in other international festivals.

They are Cebu City’s most awarded Sinulog contingent and a local favorite for their iconic and trendsetting dance routines. They have been winning the street dancing competition of the Sinulog Festival for three years.

