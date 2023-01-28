33 STRONG YEARS: Lumad Basakanons offer dance at Pilgrim Center

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — They have every reason to be grateful.

On Friday night, Tribu Lumad Basakanons of Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City made their dance offering for the Señor Sto. Niño at the Pilgrim Center of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

“Sending praise and giving thanks to the Child Jesus for providing us good health, showering us with continuous blessings, giving us the gifts of life, and for always guiding Lumad Basakanon in becoming a one big devoted family for 33 strong years,” the Basakanons said in a social media post on their dance offering to the Holy Child.

“As the whole month’s event is about to conclude, this would be a perfect time to give appreciation to everyone who supported us,” they added.

Dressed in their Sinulog costume, the Basakanons danced in front of the altar at the Pilgrim Center after the 5:30 p.m. Mass and before a large crowd of spectators who applauded them.

In their social media post, the Basakanons said that they had been joining the Sinulog Festival since 1990. And their participation in the festival this year was “even more fruitful.”

“Aside from the comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we achieved another milestone during our participation at the recently concluded One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023 in Cebu City and the 50th Celebration of Sinulog sa Carmen,” the group said.

The Basakanons won second place in the Free Interpretation category in the Sinulog Festival 2023. They also placed third in the Ritual Showdown in Sinulog sa Carmen held last Jan. 22.

/dbs