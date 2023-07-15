Boholana beauty queen crowned Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hold onto your crowns, folks, because Boholana beauty queen Pauline Amelinckx just graced the stage and was crowned Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up.

The coronation was held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Poland on July 15, 2023.

Pauline gracefully glided across the pageant stage alongside sixty-four other fierce contenders, all vying to bring pride and honor to their respective nations.

But it was our Boholana beauty who stole the spotlight, showing the world the epitome of a true Filipina beauty queen.

In the nail-biting final round of the question and answer portion, she was asked the question, “What makes a great brand ambassador for the Miss Supranational organization?”

Without missing a beat, Pauline chose the word “dedication” as the foundation of her answer.

“It would be dedication, dedication to this journey dedication to the people who have brought her up to this journey, and dedication of course to the organization that she’ll end up working with. This is such a beautiful experience and she has to be someone that can bring people together, someone who knows that this is not a one-woman journey. We all have our differences, but we also realize that we have so much in common and we are now gathered here on this stage transcending our own borders, bringing nations together.”

In a Facebook post, the Provincial Government of Bohol congratulated Pauline for bringing pride to their province of Bohol.

“Miss Philippines is the 1st runner-up at Miss Supranational 2023!

Our very own Boholana beauty queen, Pauline Amelinckx, who represented the Philippines, was named First Runner-Up at the Miss Supranational 2023 held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Poland.

We are so proud of you, Pauline! Thank you for representing the country well!” reads the caption.

Pauline, you’ve made your country beam with pride and are a shining example of beauty, brains, and unwavering determination.

Congratulations on this incredible achievement, and may your journey continue to shine as bright as your captivating smile.

Padayon, Pauline, padayon!

