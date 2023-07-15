Ecuador’s Andrea Aguilera is Miss Supranational 2023; PH’s Pauline Amelinckx is 1st runner-up

MANILA, Philippines—Andrea Aguilera from Ecuador was proclaimed Miss Supranational 2023 in ceremonies staged at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland, on July 14 (July 15 in Manila).

She bested 64 other aspirants to inherit the title from last year’s winner, Lalela Mswane, the first Miss Supranational queen from South Africa.

Settling for the first runner-up spot was Pauline Amelinckx from the Philippines, while Sancler Frantz from Brazil was second runner up.

Emma Rose Collingridge from the United Kingdom was proclaimed as third runner-up, while Ngan Dang Thanh from Vietnam rounded up the winners’ circle as fourth runner-up.

The Miss Supranational pageant also proclaimed continental ambassadors, the highest-placed delegate from every geographical region who did not advance to the final five—Zimbabwe’s Sakhile Dube for Africa, India’s Pragnya Ayyagari for Asia, Peru’s Valeria Florez for the Americas, Curacao’s Andreina Pereira for the Caribbean, and Gibraltar’s Michelle Lopez Desoisa for Europe.

Amelinckx earned her ticket to the 2023 Miss Supranational pageant after finishing in the Top 3 of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in May. She joined the national contest three times before capturing her national title.

The Miss Supranational pageant is seeking women who are “aspirational” and “inspirational,” who will serve as brand ambassadors for the global tilt all over the world.

The first, and so far only, Filipino woman to be proclaimed Miss Supranational was Binibining Pilipinas Mutya Johanna Datul, who was crowned 10 years ago during the pageant’s fifth edition in 2013.

Amelinckx’s second-place finish also extended the Philippines’ placement streak to 11 consecutive editions. It started in 2012 when Ellain Kay Moll finished fourth in the Miss Supranational pageant’s fourth edition. This year’s contest is only the global competition’s 14th edition. No contest was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY:

Pauline Amelinckx wins Miss Supranational ‘Suprachat’ challenge

Pauline Amelinckx flies to Poland for Miss Supranational as she advances in another online contest

Pauline Amelinckx personifies ‘aninipot’ of Bohol

JPV