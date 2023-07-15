PRISAA National Collegiate Games: Cebu tracksters win 6 golds in two days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s tracksters had a stellar outing in the first two days of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Collegiate Games in Zamboanga City.

They won six gold medals in a span of two days in the track and field competition held at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Stadium.

On Friday, July 14, Cebu’s tracksters representing PRISAA Region 7 hauled two gold medals and three silver medals. They added four more gilts on Saturday, July 15.

The gold medals came from Joseph Antiola of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors after ruling the men’s 110-meter hurdles and Jessa Aveso of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who topped the women’s long jump.

Fellow Webmaster Christal Villanueva earned the silver medal in the women’s long jump.

Jesse Abelgos of USC finished with a silver medal in the men’s 3,000m steeple chase.

Meanwhile, elite triathlete Karen Andrea Manayon of USC grabbed the silver medal in the women’s 3,000m run, while teammate Jeanly Mata finished with a bronze medal.

On Saturday, Manayon earned her second silver medal. This time, she finished second in the 5,000m women’s run.

The gold medal went to fellow Carolinian Art Joy Torregosa.

According to Torregosa’s head coach, Arvin Loberanis, she set a new record in the PRISAA, but they’re yet to provide the exact details on this.

Also winning a gold medal on Saturday was Shine Nalzaro of USC in the women’s 100m dash, while teammate Joseph Antiola III ruled the men’s 400m hurdles.

Jessa Aviso of UC also bagged the gold medal in the women’s triple jump, while Villanueva earned her second silver medal in the same event.

Lastly, John Mark Dizon of USC finished with a silver medal in the men’s 10,000m run.

Region 7 currently leads the medal tally in the senior division with seven golds, seven silvers, and five bronzes, while its youth division is fourth with a 2-2 (silver-bronze) tally.

/dcb

