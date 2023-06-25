Carcar police nab man, who stabbed, wounded another man during barangay fiesta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 34-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed and wounded another man, during a fiesta celebration in Sitio Lagang, Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City in southern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gifter Sucalit, acting Carcar City Police Station chief, identified the suspect as Jimboy Canencia, a resident of the barangay.

Investigation showed that the victim was heading home at past 1 a.m. of June 24 when allegedly Canencia attacked the victim with a knife.

The victim was hit and wounded in the right side of the body. Canencia then fled after the attack.

Sucalit said that after the stabbing attack was reported at the police station, they then conducted a followup operation.

They then located and arrested the suspect, who was detained at the Carcar City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Sucalit said that frustrated murder charges were being readied against the suspect.

Aside from the stabbing attack, on Thursday, June 22, in Barangay Poblacion 3 in Carcar City, a fire destroyed a house and injured a man, who tried to save the belongings inside his house during the fire.

Fire Officer 2 Monel Camasura, Carcar Fire Station investigator, said that fire was reported at 6:25 p.m. that day and was declared fire out at 7 p.m.

Camasura estimated the damage to property at P100,000.

