Cebu Daily Newscast: Woman, 19, was possibly tortured before she was killed and stuffed in box – PRO-7 exec

Police believed that the 19-year-old woman, who was found dead and tied up inside a carton box, in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, was tortured before being thrown out by the side of the road.

The victim was identified by Police Major Angelito Valleser, chief of the Punta Princesa Police Station, as Reah Mae Tocmo, 19, of Panabo, Davao.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of PRO-7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that the victim possibly experienced torture based on the assessment of the state she was in when she was found.

The woman had bruises all over her body when found by a street sweeper on Monday. Her hands and feet were also tied with duct tape and her face showed signs of being bashed.

Over 5,000 employees of the Mandaue City Government will receive an honorarium in line with the city’s Charter Day celebration on August 30.

The city council during its session on Monday, July 17, approved on the first reading, the ordinance regarding the employees’ incentives.

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Finance and Committee on Tourism said that regular employees will receive P15,000, while job order employees will get P5,000.

Clean and Green personnel and Barangay Health and Nutrition Workers (BHNW) will get P2,400.

As of July 18, Mandaue City has a total of 5,568 employees.

Three new dioceses including two in Cebu have been named by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

On July 9, 2023, the Catholic bishops gathered for their plenary assembly in Kalibo, Aklan, and agreed on creating three new dioceses in the Philippines.

In the proposal, Cebu will have two new suffragan dioceses which will be Carcar City in the south and Danao City in the north, while the archdiocese here in Cebu City will be retained.

A suffragan archdiocese has been defined as one of the dioceses other than the metropolitan archdiocese that constitute an ecclesiastical province.

Giusa-usa sa Queen of All Media nga si Kris Aquino ang mga rason kung ngano nakadesisyon siya nga undangon na ang relasyon nila ni Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

Nagpost niadtong Hulyo 17, si Kris sa iyang Instagram account og usa ka litrato nga kuyog niya ang mga anak nga si Joshua ug Bimby, apil na niini ang taas niya nga mensahe kabahin sa iyang lovelife.

Sa duha ka notes nga apil sa litrato ni Kris ug sa iyang mga anak, gieksplikar sa TV host-actress kabahin sa nahunong niyang love story ni Mark nga niabot gyod sa punto nga nadayon ang ilang panagbuwag nga nakapakurat sa ilang mga pamilya, higala, ug mga tagasuporta.

Niingon si Kris nga di gyod mosalir ang usa ka long distance relationship. Namatikdan pod kuno niya nga daghan pang responsibilidad si Mark sa mga tawo nga nibotar kaniya ug di siya gusto nga siya ang babag nga moali para mabuhat ni Mark ang iyang katungdanan.

