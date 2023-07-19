Podway dream of Danao moves a step closer to reality as city inks MOU for firm to build project

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The local government of Danao in northern Cebu has officially started its journey for a sustainable and eco-friendly mass transport system in their city.

Local officials led by Mayor Tomas Mark Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon Durano III signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last July 14 with officials of Transit X, a foreign firm that is offering to establish a podway system in their northern Cebu locality, led by its CEO, Lawyer Dorothy Pinyoloya and COO Michael David Stanley.

Start of journey to podway realization

Also present during the MOU signing was Ramon Durano VI, the officer-in-charge Danao City Investment and Promotions Center (DCIPC) and former 5th district representative.

“The signing of this MOU marks the beginning of a collaborative journey toward the realization of an efficient, sustainable, and eco- friendly mass transportation system in Danao City,” the city government said.

The mass transit project involves the establishment of a high capacity solar-powered and 24/7 automated podway mass transport network in Danao City.

Game-changing transit system

“This game-changing transit system, which will become the first in the Philippines, proposes an innovative and futuristic approach to commuting, with solar-powered pods gliding above the city streets, giving passengers the sensation of “flying”,” the city government said.

It added that “this eco-friendly and sustainable transport system aligns perfectly with Danao City’s commitment in pioneering cutting-edge projects that positively impact the environment and the community.”

Solar-powered podway

Ramon Gorre, head of Danao City’s Planning and Development Office (CPDO) , said in an earlier interview that aside from addressing the city’s transportation needs, having solar powered podway would be expected to attract tourist to their city.

A study to determine the feasibility of operating podway in their city was already completed before he assumed office as the CPDO head in July 2022.

Viability test

Gorre said that a soon as the MOU was signed, Transit X would already test the viability of the system. They would be using a 50 meter stretch of city road fronting the Danao City Hall for the purpose.

The installation of the podway is expected to last about two to three months, he said.

Podway network offer to Bohol

Meanwhile, Transit X also made an offer to establish a $3.1 billion solar powered podway network in Bohol province during a courtesy visit at the provincial capitol last week.

“Sama sa una namong diskusyon, ang maong imprastraktura pondohan sa pribadong sektor, ug nipasalig usab sila nga ang ilang pamasahe kapareha ra sa kasamtangang taripa sa mga pampublikong sakayan, o mas ubos pa,” Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said.

(Same as our first discussion, the infrastructure will be funded by the private sector, and they assured that the fare will be the same as the rates of the public utility vehicles.)

Podway manufacturing plant

Aumentado said the private firm also planned to establish in their province a manufacturing plant for the pods that they would need.

“Kung matuman ang maong proyekto, dako kini nga kalamboan sa atoang trasportasyon ug mas mapaspasan pa ang atoang tumong nga makab-ot ang usa ka mas progresibong probinsya nga adunay igo ug luwas nga sakayan alang sa tanan,” he added.

(If this project will be realized, it will be a big development in our transportation system and this will hasten our goal to achieve a more progressive province with enough and safe transportation for all.)

