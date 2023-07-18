Mandaue City employees to get Charter Day bonuses

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Over 5,000 employees of the Mandaue City Government will receive an honorarium in line with the city’s Charter Day celebration on August 30.

The city council during its session on Monday, July 17, approved on the first reading, the ordinance regarding the employees’ incentives.

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Finance and Committee on Tourism said that regular employees will receive P15,000, while job order employees will get P5,000.

Clean and Green personnel and Barangay Health and Nutrition Workers (BHNW) will get P2,400.

As of July 18, Mandaue City has a total of 5,568 employees.

Of the number, 786 are regular employees, 3,780 are Job Order employees, 882 Clean and Green personnel and 120 are BNHW.

Cortes-Zafra said that the ordinance was proposed earlier so that the employees will actually receive the honorarium on August 30, which is the city’s 54th Charter Day.

“Para naa gyud tay pang Charter Day sa atoang mga empleyado,” said Cortes-Zafra.

The ordinance that is currently at the committee on laws and ordinances for review would still need to undergo second and third/final reading.

But Cortes-Zafra said that since the honorarium was given yearly, the budget that would cover it was already included in Mandaue City’s annual budget. /rcg

