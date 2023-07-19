Jealous husband jailed after splashing wife with boiling water

By: Emmariel Ares, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent, CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | July 19,2023 - 11:14 AM
Husband in jail after splashing wife with boiling water

A 43-year-old man was arrested by police after he allegedly splashed boiling water on his wife at Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Monday evening, July 17. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 43-year-old painter is now behind bars after he allegedly splashed boiling water on his wife in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City last Monday, July 17.

Fely Amandoron on Monday went to the Mambaling Police Station with scars and wounds on different parts of her face. She sought their assistance to arrest her husband, Elizar Amandoron, whom she accused of throwing hot, boiling water on her face.

 

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, said they arrested Elizar around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, shortly after his wife made the report.

Citing Fely’s claims, the police official said the couple got into a heated altercation in their residence in Sitio Kalapukan Colveta 2, also in Brgy. Mambaling early Monday morning.

The fight stemmed from jealousy, with Elizar reportedly alleging that Fely had been seeing someone.

When Fely decided to sit down, her husband then, out of nowhere, threw boiling water at her. The victim sustained burn wounds on her forehead, cheeks, and around her shoulders.

Elizar is currently detained at the Mambaling Police Station pending the cases to be filed against him.   /rcg

