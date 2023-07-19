Cebu, Surigao del Norte amateur boxers to face off in Villamor Boxing fight card

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | July 19,2023 - 06:22 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Villamor Monthly Boxing fight card on July 29 will pit Cebuano and Surigao del Norte pugs at the Villamor Boxing Gym in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

A total of 13 amateur bouts will be featured in the fight card which is backed by Money Punch Fight Promotions of Aussie-German boxing patron Christian Faust and the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable. 

Surigao del Norte invitational

Besides the Cebu selection vs Surigao del Norte invitational bouts, it will also feature bouts between Cebu selection and Madridejos Boxing Team of Bantayan Island. 

The bouts featured in the Cebu selection versus Surigao del Norte are Renz Arvin Pepito (Canduman, Mandaue City) versus Kent Ojel II (Munez Boxing Gym, Surigao del Norte), Louji Sumagang (Lapu-Lapu) vs. Kerwin Danias (Munez Boxing), Vince Emman Suson (Pagsabungan, Mandaue) vs. Ervin Atillo (Munez Boxing), Ej Batiancila (Consolacion, Cebu) vs. Perwin Sabote (Munez Boxing), and Clyde dela Cruz (Lapu-Lapu City) vs. Zeedeck Naquila (Munez Boxing). 

Cebu selection vs Madridejos boxers

In the Cebu selection versus Madridejos boxers, Charlie Mark Simbajon (Riverside, Mandaue) will face Gerald Jay Bolandres (Madridejos Boxing Team). The rest of the bouts include Shallom Dela Cruz (Lapu-Lapu) vs. Gee Cris Gilbuela (Madridejos), Geoff Evan Tangoan (Lapu-Lapu) vs. Rudy Sivellino (Madridejos), Rodel Tillor (Consolacion) vs. Mike Darryl Tecson (Madridejos), and Renzo Suico (Mandaue) vs. Raphael Espina (Madridejos). 

The three main bouts feature Justine Inocian against Jude Dumaguit in the 26-kilogram division, while Gian Carlo Castro squares off with Steven Bernales in the 45kgs class, and McCarty Sorbito against Patryk Rosiak in the 66kgs class. 

The monthly amateur boxing tournament aims to discover new local talents under the tutelage of former world title contender and veteran boxing coach and matchmaker Edito Villamor.

/dbs

