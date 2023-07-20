Cebu Daily Newscast: Family cries for justice for Reah Tocmo; police continue to pursue leads

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, July 20.

Some family members of Reah Tocmo, the 19-year-old woman who was brutally killed and whose body was found stuffed inside a box, are crying for justice for their beloved kin.

Rochie Tocmo-Poblacion did not mince words in addressing the perpetrators behind the gruesome killing of her younger sister, asking them to come forward and surrender.

The family on Wednesday, July 19, arrived in Cebu City to fetch Reah Mae’s remains which will then be transported to Misamis Oriental where the wake will be held.

Rochie, the victim’s elder sister, also called out on the authorities and even visited Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to seek his help in solving her sister’s murder.

A commotion erupted in a peaceful and ordinary wake in Cebu City after a man suddenly went amok and even punched the dead woman inside her casket last Monday, July 17, 2023.

Police arrested a 41-year-old construction worker, Bryan Tarucan, after he was accused of wreaking havoc in a wake held in Sitio San Roque, Barrio Luz.

It happened past 10 p.m. on Monday, the Mabolo Police Station reported. The incident was also recorded by several bystanders through their smartphones.

In an interview with a Cebu-based radio station, Alex Hernando, one of the dead woman’s sons, said the family was contemplating filing charges against Tarucan to teach him a lesson.

A 43-year-old painter is now behind bars after he allegedly splashed boiling water on his wife in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City last Monday, July 17.

Fely Amandoron went to the Mambaling Police Station with scars and wounds on different parts of her face and body. She sought their assistance to arrest her husband, Elizar Amandoron, whom she accused of throwing hot, boiling water on her face.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo said the couple got into a heated altercation when Elizar accused Fely of seeing someone.

Kapamilya young actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that her recent trip to Spain helped a lot in healing her broken heart.

Andrea told Vice Ganda in the latter’s vlog about her journey towards moving on from her breakup with ex-boyfriend and basketball player, Ricci Rivero.

The Kapamilya star said that her vacation to Spain allowed her to enjoy being single again and taught her about self-love and the importance of putting a value on oneself.

Andrea said it was very difficult to move on at first but she had to do it if only to respect and love herself again.

