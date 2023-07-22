EJ Obiena seizes silver at Monaco Diamond League

MANILA, Philippines-Ernest John Obiena cleared the Olympic height of 5.82 meters and bagged the silver medal at the Monaco leg of the Diamond League on Friday (Saturday morning in Manila).

Obiena wasn’t able to hurdle his succeeding attempts, rewarding Christopher Nilsen of the United States the gold at 5.92m.

Australia’s Kurtis Marschall placed third after also posting a best jump of 5.82m, but Obiena, the Filipino pole vault star who now ranks No. 2 in the world, seized advantage on countback.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, the reigning Olympic and world champion, apparently wasn’t in his element after landing fourth among the 10-man field that included 2012 Olympic gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France.

Duplantis, the current world No. 1 and record holder of 6.22m, managed to register 5.72m and finished out of the podium in the company of American Sam Kendricks, Germay’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Norway’s Pal Haugen Lillefosse, who all cleared the same elevation.

Obiena is likewise seeking a medal performance in the coming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 19-27 following a bronze-medal finish last year in the Eugene, Oregon edition.

The 6-foot-2 Asian record-holder of 6 meters will conclude his season in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sept. 23-Oct. 8 before mapping out a new training program with Ukranian coach Vitaly Petrov for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

