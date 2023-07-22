Eagles, Stallions eye crucial wins to keep share of FTW hoops lead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Eagles and Stallions eye crucial wins to retain a share of the lead in the ongoing FTW Basketball Club League Season 2 at the Visayan Glass Gym in Barangay Guadalupe here, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Both the Eagles and Stallions are unbeaten in two games.

The Eagles which are the tournament’s maiden champions will face bottom dweller and winless Buffalos at 4:20 PM.

On the other hand, the Stallions will play against the No. 3 ranked Sharks at 3:00 PM.

Also seeing action are the No. 5 ranked and winless Panthers and the No. 4 ranked Wolves.

In their previous game, the Stallions escaped with a 46-45 win against the Wolves last July 16 with Denzel Tee leading them with 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles routed the Panthers, 79-67, also last July 16 with Jhonrey Geouilan erupting for 28 points and a rebound shy from a double-double game.

A total of six teams are competing in the tournament organized by local basketball organizer Bertoni Salazar, featuring amateur cagers.

The tournament has a single-round robin format with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

The third to sixth-ranked teams will play in knockout playoffs for a spot in the semis. /rcg

