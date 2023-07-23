Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday dawn accident in Compostela, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A motorcycle rider was killed in an accident that happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the vicinity of Purok Nangka, Barangay Estaca in Compostela town in northern Cebu.

The victim, who was identified as John Michael Agipo, a resident of Tayud in Liloan town, succumbed to his injuries.

In a spot report, Police Captain Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo of the Compostela Police Station said that the victim’s motorcycle collided with a tourist van as he was traversing the road in Barangay Estaca.

The motorcycle and the van were travelling on opposite directions.

In his report, Mamaradlo said van driver Rogelio Noynay, 44, also suffered injuries and was admitted to the Danao Provincial Hospital. But his passengers, who were identified as Juvelyn Millares and Gilbert Moradas, were unharmed.

Noynay is from Barangay Tindog in Medellin town.

Mamaradlo said both the motorcycle and tourist van incurred damages due to the impact of the collision.

However Compostela police are yet to determine the cause of the accident as of this writing.

Mamaradlo said in his report that Noynay has voluntarily surrendered and is now detained at the custodial facility of the Compostela Police Station while they continue to investigate the accident.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 25 kilometers away from Cebu City. | Paul Lauro and Angeline Bregondo, CTU Intern

