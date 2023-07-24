Cebu Daily Newscast: Egay won’t directly affect CV, but it will make habagat stronger — Pagasa

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Central Visayas can expect cloudy skies and a “windy” weather until Thursday, July 27, 2023, according to Pagasa Mactan.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan said that there would be times that the public could expect moderate to heavy rains which might possibly result to floods and landslides.

Quiblat said that this weather condition would be felt starting on Sunday until Thursday.

Sea travel in some areas in the Bicol region was suspended on Sunday, July 23, as Severe Tropical Storm Egay brought rough seas along the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, Coast Guard Lieutenant Esperanza Lazaro of Catanduanes Station said all small watercraft with 250 gross tonnages or less were advised not to venture into the sea because of the expected strong gale force wind.

The larger vessels were also alerted of possible big waves and rough seas.

Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes evacuated thousands of locals and tourists from villages in the southeast of the Aegean island, where wildfires were raging out of control for a fifth day.

High winds and a nine-kilometer fire front running from the center of the island to its eastern beaches were creating extreme conditions, Vassilis Varthakogiannis told Skai TV.

For P2,380 worth of suspected shabu, two siblings — an elder brother and his younger sister — will have to serve time in jail and be farther away from their families for a while.

This is because they were caught allegedly selling six sachets of suspected shabu in Sitio Laray, Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City on Saturday, July 22.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, Carcar Police Station chief, in a report identified the siblings as Raffy Gentalan, 37 years old, Gretchen Gentalan, 27 years old.

