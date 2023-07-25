Cebu City police: No letup in drug campaign; small, big time drug dealers are targets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Small and big-time drug dealers have always been the targets of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in its continuing campaign against illegal drugs.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that these were part of their continued measures and operations to combat the drug problem in the city.

Cebu City police assurance

Rafter said this to assure the public after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24,2023, that government’s campaign against illegal drugs would continue.

“Wala gyud niubos ang momentum sa atong kapulisan bahin sa kampanya nato sa ilegal nga droga. Nagpadayon kita ug amo pa gyud kining gipahingusgan,” said the CCPO deputy director for operations.

(The momentum of our police regarding the campaign against illegal drugs has never wavered. We continue (our campaign) and we even intensified it.)

Small-time, big-time drug dealers

She said that as part of their continuous efforts to stop the drug problems in the city, they apprehended both small-time and big-time drug suspects.

“Ang atong focus niini is both. Bisan pa og ginagmay ug dinagko, tanan gyud nato nga pwede natong e-operatetan ato gyud na. Wala ta mamili og kinsa ang atoang e-operatetan diri sa atong pangampanya sa illegal drugs,” she said.

(Our focus is both. Even if it is small time or big-time, we operate on all those that we can operate against and we will really operate against them. We won’t choose to whom we will operate against in our campaign against illegal drugs.)

Cebu City police backs CBDRP

Rafter also mentioned their efforts to continue to strengthen stringent active operations and the police’s support for the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP).

The CBDRP is an approach conducted by local government units which incorporates intervention for prevention of health and well-being of surrendered drug-dependent individuals.

“Ga-suporta kita sa programa sa atoang LGU behind aning CBDRP, which is isa pud ka importanteng aspeto sa atong kampanya against illegal drugs,” Rafter said.

(We support the program of our LGU behind our CBDRP, which is one of the important aspects of our campaign against illegal drugs.)

New phase in illegal drugs campaign

President Marcos said, in his SONA, that the campaign against illegal drugs had “taken on a new phase” in the government’s efforts to combat the drug problem in the country,

“It is now geared towards community-based treatment, rehabilitation, education, and reintegration, to curb drug dependence amongst our affected citizenry,” President Marcos said.

The incumbent President said that his administration “will relentlessly continue our fight against drug syndicates, shutting down their illegal activities” and that “we will shut down their activities and dismantle their network of operations.” | Mary Godinez, CTU Intern

