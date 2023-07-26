Missed the registration deadline? You have 5 days to reactivate your SIM

If you still missed the SIM registration deadline, you have a final grace period to comply with the law.

Globe, TM, and Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi users who missed the July 25 deadline for SIM registration will already feel the impact of non-compliance, with their outgoing services and incoming calls deactivated.

Customers are reminded that SIM registration is an integral part of the broader initiative to strengthen customer security and prevent fraud. Completing this step is necessary not only to retain their mobile services but to ensure their digital safety.

But, as stipulated in the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Registration Act, they still have five days- from July 26 to 30– to catch up and save their SIM from permanent deactivation. Their incoming SMS is still left active so they could receive a One-Time Pin for SIM registration.

“Globe recognizes the essential role of uninterrupted mobile and broadband services in our customers’ daily lives. So, as provided for in the law, SIM users get this last chance to register their SIMs after missing the initial and extended registration deadlines. Our team is committed to assisting our customers who need help. We strongly urge everyone to seize this opportunity to avoid any inconvenience,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO.

To reactivate your SIMs and restore full mobile services, customers have to connect to a WiFi network and complete their SIM registration via Globe’s dedicated platform at https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg or through the GlobeOne app. Globe Stores and EasyHubs are also open to assist walk-in customers who need assistance. Reactivation of full mobile services will happen within 24 hours following.

Failure to reactivate during this five-day grace period will lead to permanent SIM deactivation. As a consequence, all services, including incoming and outgoing text messages, calls, and mobile data connectivity will no longer be available. This may also impact access to active mobile applications, including banking, transport and other apps crucial for daily needs.

Starting July 31, 2023, all remaining load balances and promo registrations on unregistered SIMs will also be forfeited. Those with deactivated SIMs who need mobile services will have to purchase new SIMs, which will then also have to be registered to activate.

The SIM registration grace period is the final opportunity for customers to register their SIMs and secure their mobile services. Globe, TM, and Globe At Home Prepaid

WiFi customers are encouraged to act swiftly to avoid the consequences of permanent deactivation.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

ADVERTORIAL

