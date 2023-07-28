Drunk Chinese businessman nabbed in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Chinese businessman was arrested by the police because of a drunkenness complaint while in a motel with his ex-girlfriend in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu early Friday morning, July 28, 2023.

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. but was reported to the police at around 7:00 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Guofa Zhang, 49, a resident of Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, was arrested by police after some guests complained of his drunken behavior because of the noise inside their motel room.

READ: Chinese businessman accused of beating woman in Mandaue motel

Personnel from the Subangdaku Police Station responded to the scene and brought the suspect to their station.

According to the police report, the suspect’s medical examination revealed that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Thus, he was found in violation of City Ordinance 434 or drunkenness.

Chinese suspect released after paying P500 fine

Police Staff Sergeant Rawlin Abing, desk officer at the Subangdaku Police Station, said that the suspect had been released from the station at past 11:00 a.m. after paying the P500 penalty for his violation at the Mandaue City Hall.

The suspect’s ex-girlfriend, who was with him during the incident, also went to the station and revealed that the man was beating her up.

Despite what happened, the woman decided not to file any charges against her past lover, stating that she only wants her things returned and for him to leave her alone.

In an interview with DYHP, the woman disclosed they met up in a restobar. The man then forced her inside his vehicle to take her to a motel that she wanted to stay in alone for the night.

She said that when they arrived at the motel, they had a fight and the man became violent.

“Naglalis mi, iya kong gibuhat ug gilabay ko niya sa kama. Tapos gisampal ko niya, gidurahan ko niya,” she said.

(We had an argument, he carried me and threw me on the bed. Then he slapped me and spit on me.)

Beaten up

The woman disclosed that she and the Chinese businessman broke up a year ago. But both continued to communicate with each other because the foreigner was using her name for his GCash account.

However, she said that the suspect had become aggressive lately and even blackmailed her. He threatened to post sensitive photos of her or kill her if she didn’t get back together with him.

She narrated that a month ago, her ex-boyfriend allegedly took her passport and vehicle keys, which he refused to give back.

Wanting to talk with him to convince him to stop and give back her belongings, she agreed to meet with the Chinese businessman on the day of the incident.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP