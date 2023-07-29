BARCINO Brings Authentic Spanish Cuisine and World-Class Wine Selection to Cebu

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES—After 15 years of unwavering dedication to Spanish gastronomy, BARCINO is all set to bring its dining experience to the Queen City of the South, marking the restaurant’s first branch outside Metro Manila. This exciting venture intertwines Cebu’s rich Spanish heritage and BARCINO’s genuine Spanish essence, rekindling the historical connection dating back to Ferdinand Magellan’s arrival in Cebu in 1521. Opening its doors at NUSTAR Cebu, the city’s first and only Integrated Resort, BARCINO is poised to offer an authentic Spanish culinary experience to the city’s discerning crowd.

Mark your calendar for BARCINO’s grand opening on July 27, 2023. BARCINO will be serving generous portions of Spanish cuisine from 11 am to 12 midnight for Sunday-Thursday and until 2 am for Friday-Saturday.

The Cuisine

BARCINO prides itself on its delectable cuisine, under the helm of Spanish-native Executive Chef Nicholas Diaz. Known for its time-honored Northern Spanish recipes, BARCINO tantalizes taste buds with signature dishes that include hearty paellas, mouthwatering tapas, and a range of unique regional dishes. This gastronomic journey of Spanish cuisine has been crafted to please every palate, ensuring a remarkable culinary experience for all.

The Wine Collection

Complementing the menu is an extensive wine list, curated by Ricardo López of Bares and Estrellas. Offering over 111 wine labels, BARCINO’s selection features wines from various origins, meeting the tastes of both beginners and seasoned wine enthusiasts. But the allure does not stop at wine—BARCINO also presents a variety of cocktails, beers, and its best-selling Sangria Tinto, a signature crowd favorite.

The Interior Design

The design aesthetic of BARCINO, created by Cyndi Fernandez of Moss Manila, is a cohesive blend of tradition and modernity. With an alfresco dining area offering stunning views of NUSTAR Cebu’s seaside, BARCINO offers a breathtaking atmosphere for celebrations or business gatherings. The restaurant’s unique design features four bespoke dining areas—the Madrid, Valencia, Salamanca, and Barcelona rooms that echo Spanish elegance and Cebu’s vibrant culture. Highlighting the floor to ceiling wine room—a marvel to behold, it houses BARCINO’s extensive wine collection, promising a unique tasting experience for every wine lover.

Grand Opening Promotions

and #ExperienceSpainEveryday. For more information, visit www.barcino.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL