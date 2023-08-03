Hiyas sa Sugbo Showcases Cultural Treasures to Foster Arts and Culture in Cebu

Cebu, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, celebrates its artistic legacy with the grand opening of “Hiyas sa Sugbo: Cultural Treasures of Cebu” on July 28, 2023, at SM Seaside City. This highly anticipated exhibit features a remarkable collection of art pieces from the talented members of the Portrait Artists Society of the Philippines (PASOP), led by their esteemed founder and chairman, Romulo Galicano.

Through “Hiyas sa Sugbo,” attendees can embrace Cebu’s cultural treasures through the lens of art. The showcase not only honors the artistic achievements of the Portrait Artists Society of the Philippines but also serves as a tribute to the vibrant heritage and traditions that have shaped Cebu’s identity.

The founding of PASOP itself holds a captivating story; as Romulo Galicano recalls, “One of the judges, Mr. Robert Liberace, approached me and inquired if there was a portrait society in the Philippines. I informed him that there was none. He then encouraged me to form a similar society in the Philippines, and that was the spark that ignited the first Portrait Society of the Philippines.”

Gracing the exhibition opening event are esteemed guests and officials, marking a momentous occasion in promoting and preserving arts and culture in the region. Among the distinguished personalities in attendance are Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Gracia Frasco, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, DOT Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao, and SM Prime Holdings Vice President Marissa Fernan.

Marissa Fernan, Vice President of SM Prime Holdings, emphasizes, “Hiyas sa Sugbo serves as a testament to the imagination and expression of Cebuano artists, as each artwork showcased here carries a unique story—a reflection of the artist’s passion and craftsmanship. It is your support and appreciation that enables us to foster a thriving art community in Cebu. Let us enjoy the exhibit and revel in the richness of artistic expression.”

As visitors step into the Mounting Wing of SM Seaside City, they will be captivated by the artistic masterpieces that vividly portray the essence of Cebu’s cultural heritage. The exhibit serves as a window to the city’s soul, showcasing the talents of local artists who have beautifully captured the spirit and beauty of Cebu.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco expresses her support, stating, “My presence here, I hope, will convey to our artists and to all of you the unequivocal support of the Department of Tourism for our artists and the further flourishing of art in Cebu. This exhibit also gives me immense pride to be Cebuana. For in every single portrait, painting, and work of art that we see here, it adds all the more, the many reasons to love the Philippines.”

Immerse yourself in the diverse and colorful world of Cebu’s cultural heritage as we invite art enthusiasts, locals, and tourists to be part of this enriching experience. The exhibit promises to be an enriching experience that celebrates the city’s creative spirit and fosters a deeper appreciation for the arts.

Take the chance to be part of this cultural celebration! Visit “Hiyas sa Sugbo: Cultural Treasures of Cebu” at SM Seaside City, which is open for viewing until August 5, and experience the soul-stirring journey through art that pays homage to the beauty and heritage of Cebu.

