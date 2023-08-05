Garcia pushes for ‘Sugbuhanong Bahandi Award’ ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has proposed an ordinance that would establish the “Sugbuhanong Bahandi Award” given by the Cebu City government to individuals with significant contributions to the City.

Garcia, who chairs the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), said the conferment of such an award “is not only necessary…but encourages, motivates, and empowers each citizen to perform exemplary deeds of services for the benefit of the city and the community.”

Garcia filed his proposed ordinance on Wednesday, August 2, 2023; it has been referred to the council’s Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling for review.

The vice mayor said the “Sugbuhanong Bahandi Award” is a way to recognize and celebrate the immense talent and creativity of individuals in their respective fields in the seven domains of art, including visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, media arts, music, dance, and theater, as well as allied arts.

Under Garcia’s proposed ordinance, CHAC will be responsible for the selection and evaluation of award recipients. The award will also be bestowed by the CHAC.

The conferment of the Sugbuhanong Bahandi will be accorded to the chosen recipient during the culmination activity of the Arts Month of the City.

The plaque of Sugbuhanong Bahandi may also be awarded posthumously to any person, through his legal heirs.

“The awardee’s recognized services and achievements will have a sustaining impact on others’ lives such that this will provide inspiration to others to serve,” reads Garcia’s proposed ordinance.

The city has been giving awards and recognitions to different sectors over the years. Usually, these are handed out during the city’s Founding Anniversary celebration. /rcg

