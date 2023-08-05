Cadets assure: No more hazing in PNP Academy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cadets from the Philippine National Police Academy assured that the individuals who would be entering the academy would not be experiencing any form of hazing.

This is in relation to the past incidents of hazing among new recruit underclassmen in the PNP which has created a stigma to the public about violence within the academy.

No more hazing at PNPA

However, the cadets, who visited the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Friday, August 4, assured that hazing was no longer done in the academy.

Cadet First Class Daffel Sagarino, told reporters during a press conference, that hazing had been “totally banished in the academy.”

“As of now, sir, wala nang issue ng hazing sir. Kasi lahat ng mga nagkakaso ng hazing dati pa is dismissed na. Kaya kung magattempt ka man ng hazing sa mga underclass o kapwa mo Cadet, ang mangyayari dun is parang nirisk mo yung cadetship mo which is your future career,” he said.

(As of now, sir, there is no more issue of hazing. This is because all who have been facing cases of hazing in the past have all been dismissed. So if you will attempt hazing the underclass o fellow cadet, what will happen here is that you are like risking your cadetship which is your future career.)

Anti-Hazing Law strictly enforced

He said that Republic Act 11053 or Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 was also strictly implemented within the academy.

Cadet First Class Rey Alfred Daño also said that discipline would be very important within the academy and that any violations to the rules would have serious consequences.

“Sa academy sir, we implore the highest form of discipline, in which hazing is not allowed there. We are the best of the Philippine National Police Academy. We are bound by rules and regulations in which discipline is [valued] among students inside the academy,” he said.

PNP CAT

The 18 cadets from Philippine National Police Academy will facilitate the upcoming Philippine National Academy Cadetship Admission Test (PNP CAT) and expressed their message to urge interested individual to apply during the press conference.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the cadets purpose would be to invite future leaders for the examination.

“Ang among trajectory diri is to invite or tong mga Kabataan-onon nato (Our trajectory here is to invite our youth) to also consider applying to PNP and become like these cadets around me. And also try to serve the country and while you serve the country, there are lots of benefits given to you as a government scholar,” he said.

Walk-in registration

The cadets also encouraged the interested individuals who had not registered yet to apply for walk-in registration.

The walk-in applicants will serve as possible replacements for those who are scheduled to take the examination but failed to show up.

Goals of cadets backed

Pelare, for his part, supported the cadets’ goal of encouraging young individuals to apply to become a part of the police force by citing his own experiences.

“For most, I am a graduate of PNP and a member of the Sansinirangan class of 2007. I underwent four years of very extensive and intricate training. The Academy aims to mold you into a highly competent, motivated, disciplined, and God-fearing police officer,” he said.

Highly sensitive duties

Pelare also emphasized that upon graduation, recruits would assume highly sensitive duties and responsibilities which they would undergo extensive training.

“So ang training sa academy designed para mamold ang imong mental, physical, and emotional aspects,” he said.

(So the training in the academy is designed to mold your mental, physical and emotional aspects.)

The candidates, who will pass the admission test, will be taking the The PNPA Cadetship Program, which is a four-year schooling program with a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety degree.

Advantages

Cadet Third Class Jhanine Del Castillo said that one of the advantages of entering the academy would be that graduates would have many work opportunities.

“Ang advantage if mosulod ka sa PNPA is that when you enter the academy, of course, you are given the chance na mahimo kang police lieutenant after you graduate sa Philippine National Police. And when it comes to BJMP and BFP, you will become a geo inspector at the same time fire inspector,” she said.

(The advantage if you join the PNPA is that when you enter the academy, of course, you are given the chance to become a police lieutenant after you graduate in the Philippine National Police. And when it comes to BJMP and BFP, you will become a geo inspector at the same time fire inspector.)

Allowance

Del Castillo added that another advantage would be the allowance which could be used solely for their respective trainings, academics, tactics, and summer training.

“With regards sa pagiging cadete, inig sud sa academy is that, you are given allowances. You have your allowance,” she said.

(With regards to being a cadet, when you enter the academy is that, you are given allowances. You have your allowance.)

A total of 1733 examinees in Cebu are scheduled to take the Philippine National Police Academy Cadet Admission Test (PNPACAT) scheduled on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The exams will be held at the University of Cebu-Banilad campus from 9:00 a.m. to noon. | Mary Godinez, CTU Intern

