Demecillo, Crowder make weight for their WBA regional title bout in Baltimore 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino slugger Kenny “Big Heart” Demecillo is all set for his debut bout in the United States tomorrow, August 5, 2023 (Aug. 6 Manila Time) at the Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States.

This was after Demecillo, a former Omega Boxing Gym Boxer now managed by Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City passed the official weigh-in earlier today.

READ: Demecillo gets shot at WBA title in debut fight in US

Weigh-in

Demecillo weighed in at 117.4 pounds, while his opponent and hometown boxer Dominique Crowder tipped the scales at 117.8lbs.

They are set to collide for the World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight title for 10 rounds in the main event of the fight card promoted by the BadGurl Promotions.

READ: Elijah Pierce KOs Pinoy boxer Mike Plania in 3rd round of Atlanta fight

First time to fight in US

This will be the first time Demecillo will fight in the biggest stage of boxing, the United States.

In comparison, Crowder is taller than Demecillo at 5-foot-10, while the latter stands at 5-foot-6.

Also, Crowder is undefeated and the heavily-favored bet in the bout with 15 wins and an impressive 10 knockout victories.

READ: Nonito Donaire falls to Alexandro Santiago in world title fight

Demecillo more experienced

Meanwhile, Demecillo is slightly the more experienced boxer with a 17-6-2 (win-loss-draw) card with 10 knockouts.

Demecillo, a clear underdog have prepared rigidly for the bout by training at the Park Elite Boxing Academy in New Jersey to acclimatize and adjust early for the new timezone.

READ: Terence Crawford stops Errol Spence to become undisputed welterweight champion

Underdog

Despite being the underdog, Demecillo isn’t new in fighting abroad. He already fought in Hong Kong, Japan, and Russia, while Crowder only fought throughout his career in the US.

Still, Crowder has already fought and proved that he can beat Filipino boxers after winning his 2022 bout against John Mark Alimane via a fourth round technical knockout in Washington.

Besides Crowder and Demecillo’s duel, seven more bouts are featured in tomorrow’s fight card.

READ: Naoya Inoue draws comparisons to Manny Pacquiao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP