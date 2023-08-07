75-year-old man arrested for attacking three people, including a lawyer, in Compostela

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three people, including a lawyer, were rushed to a hospital after a 75-year-old man attacked them in Compostela town, northern Cebu on Monday, August 7.

The suspect, whom police identified as Fortunato Rosales, was arrested shortly.

Police in Compostela said the attack happened outside the house of lawyer Emmanuel Pacquiao in a gated subdivision in Brgy. Estaca.

At around 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Rosales visited Pacquiao’s residence, said Police Executive Master Sergeant Oliver Pilapil Rondina.

He asked the lawyer’s caretaker, a certain Jenalyn Domdom Lao, if her employer was present. Lao, in turn, went inside the house to inform Pacquiao.

When Pacquiao emerged from the house, Rosales allegedly shot him on his leg. The gunshot prompted Pacquiao’s live-in partner, Warlita Kintanar, 49, to rush outside and scream for help.

However, Rosales reportedly shot Warlita on her right leg. The suspect also allegedly chased down Lao and stabbed her multiple times before he escaped.

Rosales, however, got arrested by responding officers.

Investigators seized a caliber 45 pistol with magazine and one live ammo from the suspect. They also retrieved one empty shell, a slug, and a kitchen knife, believed to be used in stabbing the caretaker, from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, police continue to conduct an investigation to determine Rosales’ motives behind the attack.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday dawn accident in Compostela, Cebu

Reah Mae Tocmo’s friend, Jewel Smith, denies knowledge on killing

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP