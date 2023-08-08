Land dispute seen as motive behind attack on lawyer, partner in Compostela, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A land dispute may have motivated the 75-year-old suspect to attack a lawyer and two others in Compostela town, northern Cebu last Monday, August 9, 2023.

As of Tuesday, August 8, the lawyer, identified as Emmanuel Pacquiao, and his live-in partner, Warlita Kintanar, were in stable condition, police in Compostela, Cebu said.

Meanwhile, investigations showed that the suspect, Fortunato Bartulabac Rosales, and his now-deceased wife had sought Pacquiao’s services in dealing with their property in San Fernando in southern Cebu.

Rosales apparently got mad when he learned that Pacquiao sold the couple’s land without notifying him beforehand, said Police Senior Staff Sergeant Roland Alo, investigator assigned.

However, Pacquiao denied that he sold the Rosales’ property, saying there are no buyers yet, Alo said.

On Monday morning, Rosales shot Pacquiao and Kintanar on their legs outside their residence in a subdivision in Brgy. Estaca.

He also attacked the couple’s caretaker, identified as Jenalyn Domdom Lao, by stabbing her multiple times.

Responding police officers arrested Rosales shortly after.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.

