Girl Battling with Leukemia Appeals for Help

A three-year-old girl from Purok1, Tampasan, Aloguinsan, Cebu is in dire need of financial assistance as she is currently fighting against cancer through chemotherapy.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0933-1940-197 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

Kiara A. Cajuelan, “Kay-Kay,” to her family was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. Two months before she turned three on September 2022, she experienced the first signs of her illness that included a recurring stomach ache and paleness. Her parents brought her to a nearby clinic and was advised for medical laboratory tests. A complete blood count (CBC) was done and it showed decreased red blood cell and platelet count. This prompted her parents to seek specialized care. Bone marrow aspiration was then performed and the result pointed out that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its detrimental effects to the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Kay-Kay’s journey against the “Big C” started when her first chemotherapy was administered following her diagnosis. In order to completely eradicate the cancer cells in her body, her attending physician prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for three years. Presently, she is going through the induction phase which requires that she will undergo chemotherapy three times a week. Her chemotherapy sessions including her regular laboratory workups, medical procedures, chemotherapeutic drugs, and other maintenance medications come at an incredibly high cost. It is estimated to reach up to P10,000 every week.

As the eldest of the two siblings, Kay-Kay is described by her mother as a fighter and a playful one. She displays a positive disposition and enjoys playing her cooking set. Currently, their family is sustained by her father, John Philip Cajuelan, who works as a merchandiser earning a minimum wage. Her mother, Erlyn Andrade, is a housewife who devotes her time taking care of her and her four-month- old sibling. Her positive outlook towards life moves her family to seek all means possible to complete her medical treatment. Hence, in order to save Kay-Kay’s life and sustain her continuing treatment, her family is humbly asking for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Thank you very much for your generosity.

