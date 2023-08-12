John Lloyd Cruz wins best actor award at 76th Locarno fest in Switzerland

John Lloyd Cruz bagged the Boccalino d’Oro prize (Golden Jug Award) for best actor for his performance in Lav Diaz’s “Essential Truths of the Lake” on Friday afternoon at the 76th Locarno Film Festival (LFF) in Switzerland.

Cruz is the second Filipino actor to have received such an award, after Hazel Orencio was proclaimed best actress in 2014 for another Diaz masterpiece, “Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon” (From What is Before).

Premio Boccalino d’Oro is an award bestowed by the Independent Critics Jury. “We were surprised with the news that he was given this particular award this year,” Diaz told Inquirer Entertainment via email on Friday afternoon. “This is special and is an extremely important award given by critics, scholars and experts in cinema here in Europe.”

“Essential Truths of the Lake” is the country’s representative in the main competition of the LFF. Diaz is returning to Locarno nine years after he bagged the Golden Leopard prize (best picture award) also for “Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon.”

“Although this is not surprising because it is true that John Lloyd did an amazing work in ‘Essential Truths of the Lake’ and in ‘When the Waves are Gone” where he plays the complicated character Lt. Hermes Papauran,” Diaz pointed out. “A salute to you, John Lloyd Cruz! We are dedicating this award to the country and to the Filipino audience.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, rumored GF enjoy dinner cruise in Thailand

John Lloyd Cruz makes official showbiz comeback under Maja Salvador’s talent agency

Ellen Adarna mibutyag nga ‘doble’ kun mohatag og sustento si John Lloyd Cruz sa anak nga si Elias