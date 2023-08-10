Lil Tay, Canadian internet rapper, dead at 14

The “sudden and tragic passing” of Claire Hope, 14-year-old Canadian internet rapper known as Lil Tay, was confirmed through a statement released on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the statement read. “This outcome was entirely unexpected and, and has left us all in shock.”

It further disclosed that Claire’s brother has also died, which “adds an even more unimaginable depth to [their] grief.” The statement also noted that their deaths were “still under investigation.”

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” it said.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” it concluded.

Claire’s demise was also confirmed by her management to Variety, also on Wednesday.

Claire rose to fame in 2018 after the then 9-year-old social media influencer went viral for showing off her “lavish hip-hop lifestyle.” The young internet personality was acquainted with American rappers Chief Keef and the late XXXTentacion, whom Claire considered a “father figure” in a 2018 Instagram post.

Claire was reportedly launched into a custody battle between her parents in 2018, as per Variety. In December of the same year, Claire confessed that she was in a “bad situation” and that her father, whom she said she didn’t see “for so long,” had “filed something to the court.”

She added that her dad was “threatening to to have [her] mom arrested,” noting how it was “obvious” that he just came back “because he wants money.” These allegations were denied by Claire’s dad as well as her manager at the time.

No further details on Claire’s death have been made public as of this writing.

