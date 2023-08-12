Cebuano Karter Go: Stint with Ferrari Driver Academy to help him level up his career

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano international karter William John Riley Go believes that his participation in the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) will help him in many ways.

The 15-year-old Go was the lone Filipino representative in the FDA’s Asia Pacific and Oceania Selection program in September in Malaysia.

Benefits of his FDA stint

In an interview with CDN Digital, Go said that this stint with Ferrari would be an important way for him to level up even more in his budding karting career.

“It’s going to help me in many ways. Firstly, it’s going to help me gain experience in a single seater car. I hope that through this program, I will be able to learn and become a better driver. Secondly, it’s going to aid in forming relationships and increasing my media presence. Nowadays, it’s important to be well rounded in all aspects as a motorsport driver and I know I need work on my media presence so the program will definitely help,” said Go.

Open door to opportunities

“Thirdly, it’s hopefully going to open the door for many opportunities (really crossing my fingers on this one). To be honest, leveling up from karting to single seater is extremely difficult due to the large amount required. Hence, I hope the program will help me gain opportunities and possible sponsors who will walk with me in this journey,” he said.

Also, Go felt honored and privileged to be selected in this prestigious academy where many famous Formula 1 drivers once joined before they became stars.

Cebuano karter on FDA trial

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be selected for the Ferrari Driver Academy Trial. However, at the same time, I’m putting a bit of pressure on myself since I know this will determine the next journey in my career. Nonetheless, I’m reminding myself to put my best foot forward and let God do the rest,” Go said.

He also revealed that he was surprised that the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) Motorsports chose him to represent the Philippines in the academy.

Besides excitement, Go expects a tough and challenging time with the academy. A total of 25 promising karters from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, China, and India will take part in the five-day program.

“I know it’s going to be tough and challenging since I’ll be competing against very talented drivers worldwide. I hope through this, I will be able to form relationships with those I come across, increase my social media presence, find possible sponsors for the next steps of my career, and most importantly, learn and gain experience,” said Go.

“I’m very excited!! This is truly a dream of mine so I’m counting the days til’ the Driver Academy Program.”

