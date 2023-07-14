Moalboal, Cebu holds free sports, academic clinics to discover new talents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Moalboal may be known for its white-sand beaches and world class diving spots, but this touristy town wants to make another name for itself.

Local officials led by Mayor Inocentes Cabaron officially unwrapped on Friday, July 14, the town’s first and official sports and academic program that aims to not just bolster their performances in various meets, but also to discover talented youngsters whom they can further develop in the future.

More than 600 participants, all Moalboal locals, can choose to train and learn basketball, dancesport, table tennis, volleyball, tennis, sepak takraw, badminton, arnis, and chess.

Meanwhile, the academic free clinic features journalism, photography, music, and arts.

“Ato ni gibuhat para ma train ni atong mga kabataan, duna tay mga trainers ug coaches mo handle sa atong mga kabataan. Lain-lain ni nga sports atong gibutang ani nga program,” said Cabaron in an interview.

One of those who handled the sports clinic was Moalboal’s women’s volleyball team head coach Dexter Tapales, while the rest of the coaches and trainers were tapped from various parts of Cebu to ensure the quality of the training of the participants.

The free sports and academic clinics will be held in various facilities throughout the town.

In addition, Cabaron said that he wants to improve their basketball and volleyball team’s performances to become more competitive in various meets, including the prestigious Guv’s Cup Volleyball tournament.

“Tinud-anay, wala pa ni kaniadto kani atong gibuhat. Karon ra ni nga ang atong mga batan-ong players ug coaches atong gipa train sa mga bata diri sa atong lugar. Karon ra ni sa atong administrasyon, pero sa previous administrations, duna pud silay ilahang gi conduct nga mga sports activities, pero kaning pag train karon pa ni nahitabo,” Cabaron said.

“Ato man gud nakita nga dako pud kaayohan atong mga batan-on ma sayo ma train para makita nato kinsa to ang naay potential. Mao na atong mahatagan ug ayuda para ma fully develop ilahang potential. Sa higher level na, ang mga sports activities, grabe pud ang competitions sa different towns, mao nang mas maayo sugdan nato ug train maka hatag ug garbo sa atong lungsod.”

Meanwhile, Cabaron revealed that they were also planning to revive the beach volleyball tournaments in the future, so as holding their first duathlon event later this year.

