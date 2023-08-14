Yassi Pressman seen getting cozy with Sandro Marcos amid breakup rumors with Jon Semira

Yassi Pressman did not seem to be wasting any time mourning her failed relationship with Canada-based entrepreneur Jon Semira after she was seen cozying up with presidential son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos during a party last July.

A video posted on TikTok showed the “Kurdapya” star and Marcos with their arms around each other in what appeared to be an intimate gathering. In one part of the video, Pressman can be seen leaning against Marcos, who was behind her while she had one arm looped over his neck.

“Sandro x Yassi look so fine [emojis] This was [held at an] after party last July 24,2023. They [are] good friends,” the caption of the video uploaded by one @_kitkatsz on TikTok read.

Neither Pressman nor the London-educated Marcos have commented on the “viral” video, though they have previously claimed that they are really just good friends, some followers noted how good they looked together.

Marcos was previously linked with singer-actress Alexa Miro, while Pressman just recently sparked breakup rumors with Semira after describing herself as a “strong independent woman” on her Instagram account last Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“Shoutout to all the strong independent women who have been working hard their whole life. Thank you Lord for the strength & guidance everyday even when things are hard. You never allowed me to give up. Can I get an Amen,” the British-Filipina actress wrote.

“I salute every single one of you. Here’s a reminder to celebrate yourself,” she further said.

In separate posts, the actress briefly opened up about “being free,” which is said to be a reference to her hummingbird tattoo, while fighting “many silent battles” in her life.

Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that Pressman is no longer on Semina’s Instagram following list as of this writing, Monday, Aug. 14.

Pressman went public with Semira last July, where she shared a photo of herself receiving a kiss from the businessman during a trip in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The photo, however, has already been taken down, as of this writing.

