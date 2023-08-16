Bogo: Comelec to implement scheduling, clustering of aspiring Brgy, SK poll candidates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Aside from the town of Cordova, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bogo City in northern Cebu will also implement scheduling and clustering of aspiring candidates, who wish to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on August 28 to September 2.

The Comelec in Bogo City announced that around five barangays would be clustered to accommodate more than 300 candidates who would run in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on October 30.

READ: In Cordova town, Comelec to assign schedules for filing of COCs

On August 28, aspiring candidates from barangays Bungtod, Cogon, Pandan, Carbon, and Lourdes were scheduled to file their COCs; Sambag, Sto. Rosario, Anonang Norte, Anonang Sur, and Taytayan on August 29; and Banban, Binabag, Cayang, Dakit, and Don Pedro August 30.

Meanwhile, aspiring candidates from barangays Gairan, Guadalupe, Lapaz, and La Purisima have been scheduled to file their COCs on August 31; Libertad, Malingin, Marangog, Odlot, and Polambato on September 1; and Nailon, Santo Nino, San Vicente, Siocon, and Sudlonon on September 2.

READ: Comelec Cebu declares readiness for SK, Barangay polls

The Comelec in Bogo City has also conducted a forum for aspiring candidates to answer their concerns regarding BSKE 2023.

The City of Bogo is a 6th class municipality in the northern part of Cebu Province.

The city is located around 98 kilometers north of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

2 Cebu barangays identified as election areas of concern

Palma tells those running in SK and Barangay polls: Serve with sincerity

Comelec approves TOR for fully automated elections

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP