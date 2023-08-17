Lapu-Lapu police to intensify curfew implementation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) continues to intensify its implementation of the curfew ordinance in the city.

According to Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of the LCPO, this is done to protect minors from either being involved in any criminal activities or be victims of crimes.

“Kay ang ilang padulngan ana nga maka inflict sila ug injury, or mahimong victim,” Lim said.

(Because they might end up hurting others or be victims too.)

Lim made such a statement after a strafing incident happened in Soong I, Sitio Casanta in Barangay Mactan, which involved a 14-year-old minor.

The incident resulted in the injury of three other minors aged 13 to 19.

Police Major Bonifacio Pareja, chief of Mactan Police Station, however, said that the 14-year-old suspect was already apprehended on Monday, August 14.

He also shed some light about the incident.

“Namusil siya kay gipariglahan man siya kay gihapak siya ug botelya,” Pareja said.

(He shot at them because he was ganged up on and he was hit by a bottle.)

He added that the suspect borrowed a 45-caliber pistol from his friend and shot at the victims.

The victims sustained gunshot wounds in their arms and legs but are now in stable condition.

Lim to parents: Monitor children

Pareja said that they already turned over the suspect to the Home Care Facility.

Police are also identifying the owner of the firearm, who is said to be a “gangmate” of the suspect.

Lim urged parents to always monitor their children.

“Atong mga ginikanan, responsibilidad pa na nato atong mga minors. Naa ta’y local ordinance nga curfew. Atong mga minors nga mag-gawas-gawas, 10:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. na siya,” Lim said.

(To the parents, it’s your responsibility to take care of your children. We have a local ordinance for curfew. Minors are not allowed out from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

He also said that the police have not been complacent in implementing the curfew ordinance.

In fact, Lim said that last week, the LCPO rescued 118 minors who violated the curfew ordinance of the city.

/bmjo

