Murder charge against Reah Mae Tocmo’s killer set to be filed after month-long probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The month-long investigation on the case of Reah Mae Tocmo, who was found tied and stuffed inside a box, is nearing its completion as police here confirmed that the murder charge against the killer will be filed on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The 19 year-old victim, who came to Cebu from Davao del Norte to work, was found dead inside a cardboard box dumped by the side of the road in Barangay Tisa on July 17,2023.

Police Major Angelito Valleser, chief of Labangon Police Station, said that the case against the victim’s murderer, Simeon Gabutero Jr., will finally be filed on Friday, August 18.

The 22 year-old construction worker earlier confessed to killing Tocmo, who he claimed to be his lover, out of jealousy inside his boarding house on the morning of July 16, 2023.

Investigators on the case were able to recover various evidence that showed Gabutero was responsible for Reah Mae’s death and presented these to the victim’s family on Tuesday, August 15 during their visit to the station.

The father and sisters of Reah Mae Tocmo came to Cebu to see the evidence for themselves and then confronted Gabutero.

On the same day, the father, Romeo Tocmo, stood as the complainant and signed the affidavit against Gabutero.

Valleser added that they are in the process of securing some documents that will be necessary for the case on Thursday, August 17.

Valleser also said that Gabutero’s 15 year-old brother, who earlier admitted to helping his brother throw away the box that contained the body of Reah Mae, has executed his own extrajudicial confession on Wednesday, August 16.

He said that the minor narrated in his confession how he followed his older brother’s orders to hold the box, which he believed to contain clothes, as they travelled to Barangay Tisa to dispose of it.

Meanwhile, Gabutero’s mother is set to submit her own extrajudicial confession on Thursday, August 17.

Valleser added that another witness who claimed to have seen Gabutero with scratch marks on his arms on the day of the incident has already submitted a statement to the Labangon Police Station on Wednesday, August 16.

