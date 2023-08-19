SM City Cebu adopts Mabolo Elementary School

SM City Cebu mall administration employees together with the mall’s agency personnel worked hand in hand in cleaning the surroundings and classrooms of Mabolo Elementary School earlier today in preparation for the opening of the school year.

A total of 65 volunteers, led by mall manager Engr. Van Aberia and HR Manager Babes Daniel, have kept the bayanihan spirit alive to help prepare the school in time for the opening of classes.

The SM City Cebu volunteers also repainted the grills, walls, tables, chairs, and donated gallons of paint to the school management.

The Brigada Eskwela 2023, an event spearheaded by the Human Resource Department in the spirit of volunteerism under SM Cares aims to benefit public elementary schools. The said activity was held in support of the Department of Education’s yearly classroom clean-up campaign.

The school officials expressed their appreciation to SM City Cebu on its initiative in ensuring a child-friendly and conducive learning environment for their students.