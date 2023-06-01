Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu to experience generally fair weather in next 5 days – Pagasa

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province in Central Visayas can expect generally fair weather with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rains from Thursday, June 1, until Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Pagasa Mactan chief, said the enhanced habagat or southwest monsoon due to Typhoon Betty would continue to affect the Visayas, which could bring a 70 percent chance of light to moderate rains in Cebu on Thursday.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assures the residents of Cebu province that his administration is committed to provide continuous support in achieving national development and economic prosperity.

Speaking at the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) in Cebu City, President Marcos highlighted the facilitation of major infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating development not only in the province but also across the Philippines.

A Denver Nuggets squad looking to prove its championship quality and an upstart Miami Heat lineup that made defying the odds a trademark are on an NBA Finals collision course.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of Serbia leads the Western Conference top seed Nuggets against sharpshooter Jimmy Butler and the Heat, who needed a play-in victory just to grab an eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The best-of-seven championship series begins Thursday (Friday, June 2, Philippine time) at Denver. It’s the Nuggets’ first trip to the NBA Finals since making their league debut in 1976.

“Eat Bulaga,” the longest-running noontime show, has announced its departure from TV production company TAPE Inc. on Wednesday, May 31.

A visibly emotional Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon made the announcement today, where Tito pointed out that they were supposedly not allowed to air any live episodes.

“Simula ngayong araw, May 31,2023, kami po ay magpapaalam na sa TAPE Inc,” Vic said. “Karangalan po namin na kami’y nakapaghatid ng tuwa’t saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo, at naging bahagi ng buhay ninyo. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat.”

