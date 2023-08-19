CCPO to secure public schools during opening of classes on Aug. 29  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least one uniformed policeman would be deployed near the different public schools in Cebu City to ensure the safety of pupils during the opening of classes on August 29, according to Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Dalogdog said he already relayed his instructions to the chiefs of the different police stations here.

“At least bisag usa ka pulis lang kauban ang atoang mga Task Force Kasaligan or Barangay Tanod nga mag assist sa traffic, at the same time police visibility. Para ma ensure nga ang atong mga estudyante, dili sila mabiktima sa mga kanya-kanyang krimen,” he said.

In addition, he wanted police patrol vehicles to be parked near schools for added police visibility.

“During sa tinggawas na pud sa klase, ang atoang mga mobile patrol, ato silang gi encourage nga idisplay nila, nakablinker didto sa duol sa eskwelahan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dalogdog said that the conduct of this year’s Brigada Eskwela was successful and peaceful.

Last Friday, August 18, CCPO personnel together with Cebu City Deputy City Director for Administration (DCDA) and the Armed Forces and Police Savings and Loans Association, Inc. (APFSLAI) Cebu Branch went to the Taptap Integrated School to help in the Brigada Eskwela and distribute school supplies.

“Kami sa Cebu City Police Office, aktibo kaayo sa pag-suporta sa maong activity. Sama sa pagpamintal, pagpamlimpyu, ug uban pa nga mga activity nga gipahigayun sa mga matag eskwelahan,” Dalogdog said.

Last August 14, the Philippine National Police (PNP) also had its own launching of the ‘Balik Eskwela’ program for the upcoming school year 2023-2024 with the theme “Bayanihan Para sa Matatag na Paaralan.”

Dalogdog said that CCPO actively supports the program’s implementation here.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced the opening of public schools classes on August 29.

Private schools are given the option to open their classes form June 1 and August 31. | Mary Godinez, CTU Intern

