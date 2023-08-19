MPBA Season 2 launched, organizers promise grander tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A grander and more improved Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) will unfold on September 2, 2023, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium in North Reclamation Area.

A total of 20 teams will be vying for supremacy in the second season of MPBA, billed as the “Cebuano Cup” featuring not just homegrown Mandaue amateur cagers but Cebuano players in general.

The launching was held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the roof deck of Home Sourced in A.S Fortuna’s The Space.

Present during the launching was league founder Miguel Lumapas, commissioner Fritz Eduard Malinao, co-commissioner Marrion Joseph Ybañez, and official outfitter Bryle Barlisan.

“A lot of teams of Season 1 are still with us in Season 2; our defending champion and runner-up are here. So, naay revenge arc ang Season 2,” said Lumapas during the press launch.

The inaugural title went to Truck N’ Trail which defeated ARQ Builders, 87-76, in the finals last June.

“We hope MPBA will rise as one of the leagues to grow big and provide everyone with a decent basketball league. This is our commitment to our partners, players, and viewers. We are here for the long term. Whatever mistakes we need to improve, we will take it to improve this season,” added Lumapas.

For his part, Malinao reassured the competing teams that they’d already ironed out the concerns and lapses they had during the inaugural season to ensure everyone a top-quality tournament.

True to their commitment, they tapped the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the second time to supervise the games.

The rest of the competing teams in MPBA Season 2 are Mitsubishi, M-Tech, Void, Artera, PrayBoys, Monteroyo, AMP, Boss Macchiatos, Outlaws, JCDC Ballers, SteadFast Bldrs, Agalon’s Haulers, WJV, Rongcales, Darchys, HomeSource, & Team Banilad by Luigi Bercede, and Team Subangdaku by Ernie Manatad.

Like the inaugural season, the tournament will have two brackets, the South and North conferences.

After the opening games at the CPA gym, the league officials will transfer tge MPBA games to the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex for the rest of the season. /rcg

