Truck N Trail smashes ARQ Builders to win MPBA Summer Cup inaugural title 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Truck N Trail prevailed over the equally favored ARQ Builders, 87-76, to emerge as the inaugural champions of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Summer Cup.

This was after the Truck N Trail won in do-or-die championship match against ARQ Builders on Saturday, June 3, at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

READ: ARQ Builders, Truck N Trail to face off in MPBA Summer Cup finals slated on June 3

Double digit scores

True to their intent in winning the crown, four of Truck N Trail’s players of head coach Phil Mercader put up double-digit scores to beat ARQ Builders.

Aljing Rosano led Truck N Trail with his 16-point outing, while Jeric Gonzaga had 15 points. Albert Ardiente and Zaoinyl Rosano also scored 11 and 10 points, apiece, as their team outgunned ARQ Builders players before a jam-packed crowd at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

During the game, Truck N Trail, the northern conference champion, built an 11-point lead in the first half.

Not to be outfought, ARQ Builders retaliated and managed to trim the deficit to just three, 39-42, heading into halftime.

READ: ARQ Builders, other favorite teams advance to finals of MPBA Summer Cup

Second half action

However, Truck N Trail sensed urgency in the second half and banked on its outside shooting and transition offense to regain their double digit lead, 67-57, heading into the final period.

ARQ Builders quickly doused Truck N Trail’s blistering offense by cutting the deficit back to single digit, 72-78, with 4:07 remaining.

But Truck N Trail retaliated with a 7-2 run behind Ardiente’s terrific outing after scoring six of it. That brief scoring burst from Ardiente put their team nine points ahead, 85-74, with 1:42 left, and the team held on until the final buzzer.

Ervin John Minoza scored 17 points, while John Elmer Villabrille added 12 in their losing efforts.

MPBA Selection beats Winzir

On the other hand, the MPBA Selection routed Winzir, 115-62, in the pre-championship exhibition game.

READ: MPBA : Truck N Trail among 4 teams advancing into second round of playoffs

Gio Antigua exploded for 26 points, while Vince Albingco added 21. Janjan Mayol scored 15, while Dwight Remedio, Macmac Mollona, and Christian Magbuena scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Edrian Jarapan tallied 16 points, while Bogard Labrague had 15, in Winzir’s losing efforts.

MPBA Commissioner’s promise

According to MPBA commissioner Fritz Eduard Malinao, they were very glad for the huge success of their first league and promised to continue season two soon.

“At first, it was very challenging, but we were so blessed to get all the love and support from our family and friends, who made everything possible, and it was indeed worth it,” Malinao said.

“We are very pleased with the support we got from our presentor WINZIR, major sponsor WJV-HP and all the other sponsors who were very generous and kind enough to help us. we hope to have a continuous partnership this season II and the upcoming leagues moving forward,” he said.

The MPBA, which brands itself as Mandaue City’s homegrown basketball tournament, drew 24 teams that competed in the south and north conferences.

ALSO READ

Filipino legend Caloy Loyzaga inducted into Fiba Hall of Fame

Ange Kouame always ready for Gilas call-up: ‘I’m still Filipino’

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP