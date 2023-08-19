SHAABAA Season 26 ‘All Star Day’ slated on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 will take a break from its hardcourt action to make way for its much-awaited “All-Star Day” on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The “All-Star Day” will feature numerous activities starting at 12:30 p.m.

The 3-point shootout will kick off first at 1 p.m. featuring SHAABAA’s best long-distance shooters.

It will be followed by the Executive 3-point shootout featuring SHAABAA’s executive members who are likely brewing again for another charitable cause in this friendly competition.

SHAABAA members who competed in the executive 3-point shootout last year came up with a bright idea to raise funds which paved the way to constructing their alma mater’s first and only strength, conditioning, and rehab facility.

After the 3-point shootout on Sunday, the much-awaited all-star showdowns in Divisions A, B, and C will take place. It will feature the best players in each division representing the White and Blue teams.

The first all-star match features Division A and B at 2:30 p.m., followed by Division C’s showdown at 4 p.m.

Division A’s Blue Team will be headed by team captain Dave Lim. The rest of the team will be comprised of Dennis Que, Mark Sy, Jason Arquisola, Paulsen Uy, Walter Ong, Mark Hing, Edmund Gaisano, Roderick Mangubat, Ryan Lauro, Sandeep Naidu, and Pocholo Lao.

They will go up against White Team’s Dave Ting who teamed up with Andrew Po, Junie Alejandro, Joseph Lo, Afshin Ghassemi, Tonyson Lee, Sergs Al Go Bui, Johannes Chua, Francis Canizares, Ian Osmena, Kyle Kokseng, and Ryan Li.

Meanwhile, Division B’s all star match-up will have Justin Huang’s White Team against Bradley Bacaltos’s Blue Team.

White Team’s complete roster includes Daryle Tan, Ervin Lopena, Kylle Valmoria, Elddie Cabahug, Frank Dinsay, Joseph Roma, Lery Chik, Antonio Datan, Karl Antonius De Pio, Moncrief Rogado, and Ed Bonphyl Macasling.

Blue Team will be manned by Bernard Chioson, Franz Pacheco, Kiefer Lim, Franco Te, Niel Benedicto, Gabe Branzauela, Jasper Diaz, Jay Dela Cruz, Kyle Siao, Wendell Go, and Leigh Dixon.

In Division C, Popoy Navarro will lead the Blue Team along with Gio Laguyo, Lucky Ecarma, Jair Igna, Tracy Dadang, Joseph Mayol, Rey Fuentes, Julius Cadavis, Uriel Avila, Anton Araw-Araw, Steven Co, and Mitch Almodal.

The White Team will have Rendell Senining as team captain while his teammates are Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw, Ariel Dinglasan, Fletcher Galvez, Emman Malazarte, Maverick Suarez, Alphonsus Doyon, Lloy Jeffrey Atillo, Tristan Fuentes, Aaron Sing, Chaz Cokaliong, and Anton Chua.

The regular games resumes on August 23 at the same venue.

