Martin makes good comeback, pummels Tanzanian boxer to get unanimous decision win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Igorot prospect Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin showed no ring rust after beating Tanzanian Oscar Duge by unanimous decision in his comeback fight on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Paranaque City.

The 24-year-old Martin of Lagawe, Ifugao had just came from an eight-month hiatus to nurse an injury.

No signs of ring rust

Despite the long lay-off, the Filipino boxer didn’t show signs of ring rust after outboxing his second Tanzanian foe.

Judges Al Llaneta and Jojo Llanera both scored the bout 99-91, while Robert Bridges saw the bout 98-92, all in favor of Martin.

Martin, who ranked No. 4 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight division, improved his unbeaten record to 22 wins with 17 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Duge dropped to 11-6-2 (win-loss-draw) with 4 knockouts.

Duge gave Martin hard time

Despite the lopsided win, Duge gave Martin a hard time in several occasions in their 10-rounder bout.

In the starting round, Duge came out strong, landing combinations in the final seconds to introduce himself to Martin.

However, in round 2, the Filipino boxer retaliated with stinging jabs and hooks to the body that forced Duge to up his guard.

Counter punches

In the succeeding rounds, Martin banked on counter punches and increased his punch volume that mostly hit their targets.

Not to be oughtfought, Duge always had an answer to every punch Martin threw at him, but most didn’t land on their targets.

In round four, Martin connected a left uppercut that wobbled Duge’s feet. Sensing a knockdown, Martin came forward and unleashed relentless combinations.

However, the Tanzanian visitor was still standing at the end of the round.

Swollen right eye

Martin had another chance to knockdown Duge in the sixth round after pounding the latter with combinations, but he still failed.

Despite his resilience, the damage from Martin’s punches were evident on Duge’s swollen left eye which was a constant target of the hometown boxer’s jabs and hooks.

Martin slowed down a bit in the eighth round, but he made one last push to take down the Tanzanian boxer by unloading vicious combinations in the ninth round.

Still, Duge remained standing all the way to the final round.

