Paras faces another Japanese foe in Tokyo in October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Vince Paras will try to redeem his lost glory in Japan by taking on Kai Ishizawa on October 12 in Tokyo.

This will be Paras’s second time to fight in Japan following his 2018 world title bout against then International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.

Paras lost to Kyoguchi via unanimous decision in their game held at the Ota-City General Gymnasium, also in Tokyo.

The October 12 bout against Ishizawa will also be Paras’s second bout for the year.

Last May, Paras proved that he was capable of beating a top-caliber Japanese opponent when he fought and won against Ayumu Hanada via unanimous decision in the undercard of Johnriel Casimoer-Fillipus Nghitumbwa WBO Global title bout in Manila.

The victory stretched Paras’s winning streak to three fights and improved his record to 19 wins with 15 knockouts along with two losses and one draw.

Meanwhile, Ishizawa is a Japanese up-and-comer who is a former Japanese Boxing Commission Youth minimumweight champion.

Like Paras, Ishizawa was also a former world title challenger who fought for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight strap against Masataka Taniguchi last year, but lost by an 11th round technical knockout.

His most recent bout was against Filipino boxer Jaysever Abcede where he won by a fifth round knockout last June 12.

He has a record of 11 wins with 10 knockouts and two defeats.

/dcb

